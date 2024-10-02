Jodie Turner-Smith gave fans a rare peek into her life as a mom, opening up about what it’s like to coparent with her ex-husband, Joshua Jackson.

“It’s an adjustment period for anyone when they split up with someone, because you’re used to being with your child all the time,” Turner-Smith, 38, told Glamour in an interview published Wednesday, October 2. “But nobody hands you a manual. Everyone’s trying to figure it out. Each parent has a different life, and especially if the reason why you’re splitting up is because you have different lives, it’s only further complicated by how you’re going to coparent.”

Turner-Smith split from Jackson, 46, in 2023 after four years of marriage. Their daughter, now 4, arrived in 2020.

Jackson previously discussed their daughter in a 2022 interview with People, where he gave the public a glimpse into her personality.

“The work [of being a parent] is constant because she’s constantly a new version of herself,” Jackson said at the time. “So I think [you have to be] open to the fact that you have to rediscover your child all the time. But the greatest piece of it right now is she’s so hyper-verbal, and she’s very, very opinionated. And I’m just enjoying the ability to be in that conversation with her.”

For now, Turner-Smith’s life revolves around being a parent and actress, while trying to attain a level of success that might be different from what her fans envision. She told Glamour that she rents her home in Los Angeles and would one day like to own one.

“I want to be able to look after my family in perpetuity,” she said. “I want to have enough passive income that I can work a little bit less. I want to not be in the middle of a divorce. That will be a success, too.”

Turner-Smith has stayed reserved about her personal life, making it clear that she does not owe the public any more access.

“Just because I make movies or TV shows, or I married a person that people love, doesn’t mean that everybody else gets to own me,” she said.

Shortly after his separation from Turner-Smith, the Dawson’s Creek star was spotted holding hands with Lupita Nyong’o. The two have since confirmed their relationship.

Turner-Smith took a positive view on her ex’s new romance, seeing it as a helpful development for her daughter.

“Good for them,” she told The Cut in June. “We need happiness in order to peacefully coparent. I’m trying to get us to the Gwyneth [Paltrow] and Chris Martin level. I truly hope they’re happy and that it benefits us as a family.”