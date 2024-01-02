Jodie Turner-Smith is prioritizing herself — and her daughter — in 2024.

“Me & u forever, baby caterpillar,” Turner-Smith, 37, captioned an Instagram Story post late last month. In the snap, the actress and her 3-year-old are sitting on a floating surfboard in a body of water.

In a second photo, Turner-Smith shared a glimpse of the toddler sitting on a small staircase, kicking her feet in the water.

Turner-Smith shares her daughter with Joshua Jackson, from whom she filed for divorce in October 2023. In her filing, Turner-Smith stated that she and Jackson, 45, had gone their separate ways on September 13, 2023. However, the Dawson’s Creek alum listed a different separation date in his response.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly in November 2023, Jackson claimed he and Turner-Smith separated on September 30, 2023.

In both sets of documents, the estranged couple both cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and requested to share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.

Jackson and Turner-Smith tied the knot in September 2019, initially sparking split speculation in September 2022. At the time, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the twosome had stopped following each other on Instagram. However, they eventually refollowed each other.

After Turner-Smith submitted her divorce filing, a source told Us Weekly that the split was ultimately her decision.

“She refused to settle for something that didn’t feel right,” the insider revealed in October 2023. “[It] wasn’t working for her, so she ripped off the Band-Aid.”

Jackson, however, was “caught off guard” by the divorce, a second source told Us at the time.

“They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child,” the second insider explained. “Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

In the wake of their split, Jackson has appeared to move on with Lupita Nyong’o. The pair were first linked after they were spotted at a Janelle Monáe concert in October 2023.

“Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible,” a source told Us two months later, revealing that Jackson and Nyong’o, 40, have a “very normal” relationship.

The twosome “were friends before dating,” which gives their relationship “a really solid foundation,” the insider added. “Things are very new but going really well so far.”

Like Jackson, Nyong’o also went through a breakup last year. 40, She revealed in October 2023 that she and boyfriend Selema Masekela had split.