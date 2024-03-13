Joshua Jackson became a teen heartthrob for his role as Pacey Witter on Dawson’s Creek in the ‘90s — and fans were equally as interested in his love life off camera.

During his time on the WB series, Jackson romanced his on-screen love interest Katie Holmes (who played Joey Potter) and later briefly dated guest star Brittany Daniel.

Holmes hinted at her relationship and split from Jackson during a September 1998 interview with Rolling Stone, saying, “It’s weird, it’s almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now.” She noted that the two became “best friends” after they called it quits and continued to work together on the show.

As Jackson’s career continued to grow, he got into a serious relationship with Diane Kruger from 2006 to 2016. After their split, the Mighty Ducks star found love again with Jodie Turner-Smith, whom he married in 2019. They welcomed their daughter the following year.

Jackson and Turner-Smith’s union ended in 2023, but the actor hasn’t given up on finding The One.

Scroll down to see all of Jackson’s high-profile relationships: