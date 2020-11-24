Something to celebrate! John Travolta rang in his son Benjamin’s birthday on Monday, November 23.

“Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben!” the actor, 66, captioned an Instagram photo of himself hugging the smiling little one. “I love you!”

The New Jersey native’s 20-year-old daughter, Ella, commented on the social media upload with heart emojis, while Tommy Lee wrote, “Happy Bday Big Ben!!!!!!”

The photo came four months after Travolta’s late wife, Kelly Preston, died at age 57 after battling breast cancer for two years.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” the Grease star wrote via Instagram in July. “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.”

Ella penned a touching tribute to her mom that same month, writing, “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. … You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

As for Ben, the little one “worshipped his mom,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Ella and Kelly were best friends and inseparable.”

The Golden Globe winner and Preston wed in September 1991, four years after meeting on the set of The Experts. They welcomed their late son, Jett, and Ella in 1992 and 2000, respectively. Jett died in 2009 at age 16, and Benjamin was born the following year.