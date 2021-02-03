Blast from the past! John Travolta showed off his Grease dancing skills more than 40 years after filming the movie.

In the Super Bowl commercial for Scotts & Miracle-Gro, which premiered on Tuesday, February 2, the actor, 66, messed with an iPhone camera and tripod while his 20-year-old daughter, Ella, watched.

“Dad, it’s the red one,” she told the New Jersey native. “The other red one.”

Travolta replied, “I know.” In the next shot, he and Ella did the moves the Golden Globe winner originally performed with Olivia Newton-John. Instead of the original music, though, the father-daughter pair danced to Surface’s “Sunday Best.”

Martha Stewart, Leslie David Baker and Kyle Busch also appeared in the commercial, and the former Martha host, 79, watched Travolta dance with his daughter while watering her plants. “He’s still got it,” Stewart said.

Newton-John, 72, exclusively told Us Weekly last week that Travolta is “a lovely, sweet man.” She gushed, “He made all my acting experiences really easy. He was very thoughtful and encouraged me if he thought I wasn’t doing a good enough job.”

The Saturday Night Fever star previously twirled his daughter in an August 2020 dancing video via Instagram. “My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma,” Travolta captioned the footage, referencing his late wife, Kelly Preston. “One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me.”

His former Gotti costar died the previous month at age 57 after secretly battling breast cancer for two years. “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” Ella wrote via Instagram in a touching July 2020 tribute. “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.”

She went on to write, “Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

As for Travolta, the Oscar nominee wrote, “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

He and the actress tied the knot in September 1991 in Paris and also shared son Benjamin, 10. Their eldest child, Jett, died at age 16 from a seizure during a January 2009 vacation.