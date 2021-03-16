John Travolta Shares Rare Photo With Son While Introducing New Family Cat

Welcome to the family! John Travolta introduced his new cat by sharing a sweet photo with his son Benjamin.

“Ben’s new cat Crystal,” Travolta, 67, captioned the snap via Instagram on Saturday, March 13. The photo showed the Grease actor hugging his 10-year-old son and their newest pet, a fluffy, white feline.

The Saturday Night Fever actor shares Ben and 20-year-old daughter, Ella, with his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died in July 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. Their eldest child, Jett, died at age 16 from a seizure while on a January 2009 vacation.

Over the years, Travolta has given fans glimpses of his kids and their private at-home moments via social media. Most recently, he shared a teaser from his commercial with daughter Ella, which aired during Super Bowl LV in February.

“That was fun @ella.travolta, thanks for being a great dance partner,” he captioned a still from the Scott’s Lawn and Miracle-Gro commercial, which featured the duo recreating his famous Grease dance moves, which he originally performed in the 1978 movie with costar Olivia Newton-John. “And thanks @ScottsLawn and @MiracleGro for letting us keep giving people the chance to win the lawn and garden of their dreams.”

The same month, Ella paid tribute to her dad on his birthday, sharing a photo of the threesome.

“Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known. You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend,” she captioned the snap via Instagram in February. “Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day. The world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you Daddy.”

Three months prior, both the Hairspray actor and his daughter celebrated Ben’s 10th birthday with never-before-seen photos of him.

“Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!” Travolta wrote via Instagram in November 2020, alongside a snap of him giving Ben a bear hug.

Ella’s post, in which she called Ben her “best friend,” showed the birthday boy out on a boat ride. “Happy Birthday Benjamin!!!! To the sweetest boy in the world, I am so lucky to have you in my life,” she wrote at the time. “Even though I am your older sister, you continue to teach me so much every day. I love you to the moon and back.”

The pair’s celebratory posts came four months after Travolta announced the death of his wife of nearly 30 years, who lost her battle with breast cancer at the age of 57.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” he wrote of Preston via Instagram in July 2020. “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.”

Ella penned a touching tribute the same month, writing, “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. I love you so much mama.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Preston and Travolta were “true partners” throughout their decades-long marriage. The insider added that the actress was “best friends” with her daughter and Ben “worshiped” her.