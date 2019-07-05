



Rest in peace. Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Austin Forsyth shared heartbreaking photos from the hospital after the Counting On star suffered a miscarriage.

“We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious,” the pair captioned a Friday, July 5, Instagram post. “So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever. Thank you all for your love and support! We can feel the prayers!”

Joy-Anna, 21, added, “Thank you, @carlinbates98 for coming to town to be here for me and for doing my hair and makeup for pictures with our little girl!”

In the first social media upload, the couple sat in a hospital bed gazing down at their daughter. This was followed by a photo of Joy-Anna and Carlin Bates, as well as one of Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Michelle Duggar, surrounding the fetus. The TLC personalities also shared a pic of their daughter’s footprints compared to a quarter.

The reality stars announced that they had lost their second pregnancy on Wednesday, July 3. “Today marks one week since we heard these words… ‘So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement,'” they wrote via Instagram. “We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl.”

They went on to write that they chose a name for the little one, Annabell Elise. “Annabell means ‘God has favored me’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies,’” they explained. “What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

Joy-Anna and Austin, 25, announced in May that they were expecting their second child, telling Us Weekly exclusively: “Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member. Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

The 19 Kids and Counting alums tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their son, Gideon, now 16 months, one year later.

