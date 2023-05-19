Three and counting! Counting On’s Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their third child.

The duo announced the news via Instagram on Friday, May 19, sharing a photo of their little one. “He’s here!” they wrote, adding a blue heart emoji. “Thank you all for praying … Mama and baby are recovering well.”

The former TLC personality, 24, announced she was pregnant again via Instagram in October 2022 with a photo of her and Forsyth, 28, holding an ultrasound photo. “Baby #3 is on the way! ✨,” Duggar captioned the post.

The couple went on to share more details about the pregnancy via their YouTube channel.

“We are ECSTATIC and cannot wait to hold this sweet baby in our arms in May, 2023! We would appreciate your prayers these next 7 and half months for a safe pregnancy and delivery,” the mom of three wrote in the description of the video. “Keep up with our new videos as we tell 4-year-old son Gideon and 2-year-old daughter Evelyn, our parents and siblings… and as we keep you updated with this pregnancy!”

Duggar and Forsyth were family friends for nearly 15 years before the Texas native officially entered into a courtship with Joy-Anna in November 2016.

“Over the years, I’ve been watching, and I really admire her heart for the Lord and her character,” Forsyth told Jim Bob Duggar, the family patriarch, during a February 2017 episode of Couting On about his feelings for his future bride. “She’s such a diligent worker. She gets all the younger siblings working. She’s a good delegator – and, of course, her beauty.”

In March 2017, the former EMT popped the question to the Arkansas native.

“We just got engaged!” Joy-Anna excitedly shared with Us Weekly at the time. “I’m so excited to be engaged to my best friend – Austin made it so romantic, it’s amazing.”

Although the couple had a previously scheduled wedding date in October 2017, they decided to say “I do” five months earlier.

In a special message shared in a TLC video at the time, the two gushed about how happy they were to tie the knot.

“I’m just looking forward to getting to share my life, its good time and its challenges, with my best friend,” Forsyth exclaimed.

In February 2018, Joy-Anna gave birth to their first son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth. (Martyn is Forsyth’s middle name.)

“Before Gideon was born, I didn’t know how adjusting to motherhood would be like,” she explained to Us Weekly in March 2018. “But now that he’s here, I really can’t imagine life without him.”

Two years later, after revealing she suffered a miscarriage in June 2020, the duo welcomed their daughter, Evelyn.

“To say my heart is full is an understatement,” the couple told Us in a statement in August 2020. “We have been dreaming of this day and we are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and is 19.5 inches long! She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!”