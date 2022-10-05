Joy-Anna Duggar Is Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Austin Forsyth

Expanding their family! Joy-Anna Duggar confirmed she is pregnant with her and husband Austin Forsyth’s third child.

“Baby #3 is on the way!✨,” the Counting On alum, 24, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 5. In the post, she shared a picture of her and Forsyth, 28, holding an ultrasound photo and a snap of them with their two children. The expecting parents exchanged vows in May 2017 and welcomed son Gideon and daughter Evelyn in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

Duggar shared more details about her pregnancy in a YouTube video that documented her giving Forsyth the news. “WE ARE PREGNANT with baby #3!!!” the TLC personality wrote in the video description.

She continued: “We are ECSTATIC and cannot wait to hold this sweet baby in our arms in May 2022! We would appreciate your prayers these next 7 and [a] half months for a safe pregnancy and delivery. Keep up with our new videos as we tell Gideon and Evelyn, our parents and siblings.”

In July 2019, the Arkansas native announced she’d had a miscarriage. “We only had her for 20 weeks, life is fragile and precious. So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!💝😇,” Duggar captioned an emotional Instagram post at the time.

The couple also revealed that they had a name picked out — Annabell Elise. “Thank you all for your love and support! We can feel the prayers!💕,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum wrote.

Duggar often shares insights into her parenting journey via social media. In February, she revealed that her son had done a learning evaluation after she noticed some “communication and comprehension” concerns.

“For a few months now, I’ve had a few concerns about his learning. I feel as if he’s just a little bit behind. I know it’s not great to compare him to other kids, but at the same time, I can kind of compare a little bit. I see he’s not talking that well, or I’ve noticed he still doesn’t know all of his numbers, which we’ve practiced quite a bit,” she explained via YouTube at the time.

The reality TV alum shared the results of the exam, noting that Gideon was “on target” with his expressive language and “close” to being where he needed to be with receptive language.

“I’m not going crazy. He actually is slightly having some problems there and … that was our main concern. Sometimes we’ll say something, and it doesn’t register. … [He gives us] a blank stare, like, ‘I don’t understand,’” she explained.

Last month, Duggar shared some sweet snaps of her 4-year-old on his first day of school.

“We are doing school from home and it wasn’t as smooth as I had hoped, but we made it through the morning and he did great!” she wrote via Instagram. “So excited to see him learn and grow this year!”