Screening her son. Joy-Anna Duggar is sharing the results of her 4-year-old son Gideon’s learning evaluation after noticing some “communication and comprehension” concerns.

“We scheduled a screening test for Gideon,” the Counting On alum, 24, told her YouTube viewers in a Saturday, February 19, video. “For a few months now, I’ve had a few concerns about his learning. I feel as if he’s just a little bit behind. I know it’s not great to compare him to other kids, but at the same time, I can kind of compare a little bit. I see he’s not talking that well, or I’ve noticed he still doesn’t know all of his numbers, which we’ve practiced quite a bit.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, who is also the mother of son Evelyn, 18 months, with husband Austin Forsyth, noted that her sister Jessa Duggar previously had son Henry, 5, screened.

“He was a little bit behind, but they took him in a year later and she had used all the tips … and he was ahead and doing great,” Joy-Anna said of her nephew. “I’m excited and hope that Gideon is doing OK and he’s on the right track. If not, I know this can help.”

The following day, the former TLC personality shared the results of her eldest child’s tests.

While Gideon was “on target” with his expressive language, the employee noted that he was “close” to being on track in receptive language. “He’s not quite there,” she explained, going on to call the evaluation a “snapshot.”

Joy-Anna called the news “encouraging,” explaining, “I’m not going crazy. He actually is slightly having some problems there and … that was our main concern. Sometimes we’ll say something, and it doesn’t register. … [He gives us] a blank stare, like, ‘I don’t understand.’”

The Arkansas native added in her video’s caption that she was “so thankful” she took Gideon in, noting that they “were able to see where he is at and pinpoint what areas we need to work on.”

Gideon arrived in February 2018, and the toddler became a big brother two years later when Evelyn was born. Joy-Anna suffered a miscarriage between her two babies.

In June 2020, the former reality star reflected on her pregnancy loss, writing via Instagram: “It hurts to look back at … the pain and heartbreak. When I do look back, I am so thankful for how far we’ve come, how God has given us more joy, peace and healing than I ever thought we would have again. We love you, Annabell Elise!”

