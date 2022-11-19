Still counting! Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are gearing up to welcome another baby boy.

“I am completely shocked,” the pregnant Counting On alum, 25, said in a Friday, November 18, YouTube video. “I 100 percent thought that it was a girl, convinced myself that it was a girl [and] Austin thought it was a girl, so I was like, ‘It’s definitely a girl.’ … It’s crazy. Anyway, I’m so happy [and] I can’t believe it.”

Duggar and Forsyth, 28, found out the special news with a dart game, where they tossed arrows at a row of balloons that had been filled with blue confetti and powder. The twosome were joined by members of their large brood, including son Gideon, 4, daughter Evelyn, 2, her parents — Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar — and sisters Jill Duggar and Jana Duggar.

Joy-Anna — who married Forsyth in May 2017 — confirmed last month that she is pregnant.

“We are ECSTATIC and cannot wait to hold this sweet baby in our arms in May [2023]! We would appreciate your prayers these next 7 and [a] half months for a safe pregnancy and delivery,” the TLC personality said in a YouTube video on October 5. “Keep up with our new videos as we tell Gideon and Evelyn, our parents and siblings.”

While the Arkansas native and Forsyth love doting on their little ones, they’ve also been candid about their fertility struggles. Joy-Anna suffered a pregnancy loss in July 2019, later revealing that they named their stillborn daughter Annabell Elise.

Joy-Anna was expecting Annabell at the same time that sisters-in-law Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell), Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) and Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) were also pregnant.

“Meeting the babies, I feel like that may be hard,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019. “But it’s not like I’m upset that I’ve lost my baby. I still am excited for them. But you think, ‘What would my baby look like? What would she be like?’”

Joy-Anna continued at the time: “But I was praying that the Lord would help me be excited for them. And I can honestly say that … I’m super excited for them. But I try and ask them a lot how they’re doing, how they’re feeling because this is an exciting time. They have little blessings that they’re adding to their family.”

Kendra, 24, shares three kids with husband Joseph Duggar, while Abbie, 32, welcomed baby No. 2 with John David Duggar in October. Lauren, 30, for her part, shares Bella with husband Josiah Duggar.

Joy-Anna revealed eight months later that she was expecting her rainbow baby. Evelyn was born in August 2020.

“To say my heart is full is an understatement,” Joy-Anna and Forsyth told Us in a statement at the time. “We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived. … She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!”