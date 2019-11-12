



(née Swanson) andstruggled to conceive their first child after their 2018 pregnancy loss

“We had been trying for quite a while after the miscarriage, and when we found out we were expecting, literally we were shocked,” Lauren, 20, admitted in a Counting On confessional in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip. “I couldn’t believe it and just cried. We were scared, but life is very precious and we are so thankful for this. We may be a little nervous at times, but we’re just going to be grateful.”

The reality stars told the rest of the cast that Lauren was pregnant during a camping trip, and Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) opened up about how relieved she was by the news.

“Finding out that Lauren was expecting … [and] her due date was only a week and a half after mine was super exciting,” Kendra, 21, said in a confessional. “Also, she had just had a miscarriage so it was kind of hard to be excited about me expecting when I know they’re really hoping for a baby. So to find out they were pregnant too just really made me feel better.”

Us broke the news on Tuesday, November 11, that Lauren and Josiah, 23, welcomed their little one on Friday, November 8. “After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” the couple told Us at the time. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name which means, ‘beautiful miracle.’ Today we are basking in God’s goodness!”

Their bundle of joy arrived at 6 pounds and 5 ounces, measuring 18.5 inches long.

The pair, who wed in July 2018, shared their previous pregnancy loss with fans in February, explaining, “It really was a hard time for our family going through this right after we got married. And all the dreams of getting to see our little one and hold it in our hands dashed before our eyes.”

After this experience, though, Lauren was able to support her sister-in-law Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) following her miscarriage. “I remember just when Jessa [Seewald (née Duggar)] was expecting Ivy and I had lost our first one, Asa,” she told Us exclusively last month. “I just remember how sweet Jessa was. She’d write special notes and texts, just reminding me how much she loves me and that she was praying for me. That’s kind of one thing I do for Joy, sending her encouragement and sending her scripture. I know what it feels like when someone’s pregnant and you’re not. I know what you’re feeling and just knowing to be sensitive [to] different things.”

Counting On airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.