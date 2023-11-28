Julia Roberts Shares Throwback Photo With 19 Year Old Twins

Julia Roberts is reflecting on her kids turning another year older.

“✨✨19✨✨ There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together, 💕,” Roberts, 56, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 28, in celebration of twins Phinnaeus and Hazel’s 19th birthday. Alongside the sweet caption, Roberts shared a black-and-white throwback photo of the twosome sitting in her lap as toddlers.

Roberts welcomed Phinnaeus and Hazel with husband Danny Moder in 2004, two years after the couple tied the knot. The pair’s third child, son Henry, arrived three years later.

Over the years, Roberts has occasionally offered glimpses into life with her family. The Oscar winner opened up about the reality — and the joys — that come along with motherhood during an appearance on CBS Sunday Mornings.

“When I’m not working, [being a mom] is my full-time job,” Roberts said in October 2022, adding that while parenthood isn’t always “rainbows” and “kittens,” it does bring “a lot of joy” into her life.

“The life that I have built with my husband [and] the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff,” she said. “To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them.”

Roberts and Moder, 54, have worked hard to keep their family out of the spotlight, which has given their children a sense of “innocence.” When Moder took their daughter, Hazel, to the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, Roberts said that being at such a prestigious event didn’t even register to the teen, who was just “there with her dad.”

According to Roberts, her kids don’t really “have a true sense” of her fame. During a 2018 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she joked that they’ve asked her whether she’s “as famous as Taylor Swift.”

“I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, ‘You’re famous?’” Roberts recalled to the outlet. “And I said, ‘I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I’m in or might know who I am.’”

Roberts may be a worldwide superstar, but she’s been candid about how her family is her biggest dream come true. In May 2018, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that her children are always her “top priority.”

“Julia just loves watching [Danny] with the kids,” the insider told Us. “It just makes her love him even more.” The source noted that both Roberts and Moder are “hands-on parents” who live a “simple [and] laid-back” life and often attend school functions and community events.

Roberts and Moder also make their own relationship a priority. The pair have faced their share of ups and downs over their more than two decades of marriage, but the source told Us that the A-list couple are in it for the long haul.

“When you see them together, there is no doubt about it,” the insider said. “They still have crazy passion and love for each other.”