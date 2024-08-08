Wedding bells are ringing for Julianne Moore’s son, Caleb Moore Freundlich!

Moore, who shares Cal, 26, with her movie director husband Bart Freundlich, celebrated her son’s recent engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Kibriyaá Morgan, via Instagram on Wednesday, August 7.

“Congratulations Cal and Ki ❤️❤️❤️ We love you,” the Oscar winner, 63, captioned photos of the ecstatic couple posing while Kibriyaá flashes her engagement ring.

Cal commented on his mom’s post: “We did it!!”

Related: Celebrity Engagements of 2024 Many stars are taking their relationships to the next level in 2024 by getting engaged. Less than one month after Bachelor in Paradise season 9 alum Brayden Bowers revealed that he was dating fellow Bachelor Nation personality Christina Mandrell, he proposed. “I just knew that there was something special, and there was something different, and […]

Many of Moore’s Hollywood friends offered their congratulations to the happy couple in the comments, including Naomi Watts, Halle Berry, Ellen Pompeo and Jennifer Garner.

Meanwhile, Kibriyaá shared her and Cal’s engagement photos via her own Instagram page and captioned the post, “The big kids are getting married!!!! Ahhhhhh I could not love you more if I tried @cal_freundlich YOU AND ME ❤️🤭💍”

Moore commented under Kibriyaá’s post, “So much love!!!!!”

Cal and Kibriyaá graduated from Davidson College, a liberal arts college in North Carolina, in 2020, however, their graduation ceremony was a subdued affair without family and friends due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are heartbroken that we cannot celebrate him today in the way that he deserves. We love you so much Cal and we are SO PROUD,” Moore shared via Instagram in May 2020.

Related: Demi Moore and More Stars Who Got Their Start on Soap Operas Many celebrities have soap operas to thank for launching their careers. Before becoming an Oscar winner, Julianne Moore got her start on As the World Turns in 1988. She portrayed sisters Frannie Hughes and Sabrina Hughes, which scored her a Daytime Emmy in 1988. Moore eventually exited the series to kickstart her film career. Like […]

The couple finally celebrated their respective graduations with their families and friends in May 2022, when the college invited the Class of 2020 back for a redo of their commencement ceremony.

Moore shared a sweet photo of Cal and Kibriyaá at the ceremony via Instagram and captioned it, “Another day another graduation 👨‍🎓!! Congratulations to @davidsoncollege #classof2020 graduates @cal_freundlich and @kikix12 – so proud of you and so very happy we finally get to celebrate your achievement. Love you so much!”

As well as Cal, Moore and Freundlich share a daughter, Liv, 22. In June, Moore celebrated Liv’s graduation from Northwestern University in Illinois via Instagram.

“This smart, wonderful, beautiful and insightful young woman graduated from @northwesternu,” the Still Alice actress captioned a series of photos of Liv and the whole family celebrating the big day. “We are bursting with pride @livfreundlich – congratulations on your accomplishment #wildcat. We love love love you. 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜”

In April, Moore shared rare photos of Liv to celebrate her daughter’s 22nd birthday.

“You are not little anymore but you will always be my baby,” Moore, 63, captioned a carousel of photos of Liv via Instagram. “I love you so much — thank you for being the daughter of my dreams. I am so looking forward to all this year will bring you.”