Julianne Moore shared rare photos of her daughter, Liv Freundlich, to celebrate her mini-me’s 22nd birthday.

“You are not little anymore but you will always be my baby,” Moore, 63, captioned a carousel of photos of Liv via Instagram. “I love you so much — thank you for being the daughter of my dreams. I am so looking forward to all this year will bring you.”

Liv’s private life is mostly out of the spotlight as a student at Northwestern University, but a slew of famous faces commented on Julianne’s post to celebrate her big day. Amy Sedaris, Leslie Mann, Bella Thorne, Rita Wilson and more wished Liv a happy birthday.

Julianne and husband Bart Freundlich, whom she married in 2003, share Liv and son Caleb Freundlich. Since welcoming her son and daughter in 1997 and 2002, respectively, Julianne has been very open about how motherhood changed her life and career.

“I can’t go to Europe for four months during the school year,” the actress told The Guardian in 2010. “Just like every other working parent I’m trying to figure out: ‘How do I work, how am I available for soccer games, how can I make sure that I’m home when everybody’s doing their homework?’ So if I come to do press in London, I come for two days, and I get right back home.”

The time and dedication Julianne puts into her family has been her biggest accomplishment.

“The thing I am proudest of is my family in my life,” she told Metro in 2017. “Our kids are healthy and happy and they’re really nice kids. They do well in school. They have a lot of friends, they have a lot of interests.”

While Liv seems enjoying her time in college, Caleb is trying his hand in the entertainment world as a musician. After graduating from Davidson College in 2020, he went on to earn his master’s degree in music from NYU Steinhardt. He now works as a musician and adjunct professor teaching Music Production for Animation at the Fashion Institute of Technology, per his Linkedin, and he shares his original music via Instagram.

Julianne and Bart’s firstborn child loved music from an early age, and Caleb credited his parents for finding his passion.

“It definitely all started with my parents,” he told Shoutout LA in 2022. “They always wished they could play an instrument and so they were adamant on me learning one when I was young. They were supportive no matter how it sounded.”

While Julianne’s kids are all grown up and discovering the world for themselves, the actress values nothing more than her close-knit brood.

“My family makes me most happy,” she told People in 2020. “It would be miserable without them.”