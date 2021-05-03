Future fans? Kailyn Lowry’s four children have never tuned into a full episode of Teen Mom 2 despite being on the MTV show.

“I think they’ve seen [it], like, here and there. They’ll see a clip or whatever,” the reality star, 29, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting the 11th season. “But they have never watched a full episode.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum explained that the show “comes on pretty late on school nights,” adding, “They’re not up. I also just feel like when they’re older and they have questions, I want to be open and be able to talk about things in a way that they understand. So for now, I think it’s fine that they don’t see it.”

As for their reality TV fame, Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 8 months, “don’t get it.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost told Us that she’s “curious” to see whether the little ones will continue to star in shows in the future. “I don’t know that they would,” the Pennsylvania native said. “I think if the opportunity presented itself and they were interested, they might. They don’t know any different.”

The Hustle and Heart author became a mom in 2010 when her and Jo Rivera’s son arrived, followed by Lincoln three years later with Javi Marroquin. Lowry went on to welcome her youngest two sons with Chris Lopez in 2017 and 2020. Coparenting with her children’s three fathers has been “a work in progress,” Lowry told Us.

“We have really, really good periods of time and then, you know, we’ll hit a bump in the road,” the “Baby Mama No Drama” podcast cohost explained. “I think all of them are the same in that way. … I mean, Jo and I have been doing this for 11 years and we’re still a work in progress.”

The A Letter of Love author told Us that she attributes a “huge part” of their coparenting successes over the years to “compromising and understanding the other parents’ point of view for the best interest of the child.”

In November 2020, the MTV personality explained to her podcast listeners why she is “done” fighting with Rivera, 29, Marroquin, 28, and Lopez. “[In] 2021, I’m not even f–king playing, I am done paying for attorneys,” Lowry said at the time. “I have six attorneys. … I’m done paying f–king all of them, unless it’s related to my f–king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s–t out.”

Teen Mom 2 season 11 premieres on MTV Tuesday, May 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper