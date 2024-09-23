Kaley Cuoco is in no rush to walk down the aisle, but she’s definitely ready to add another baby to her and fiancé Tom Pelphrey’s growing brood.

“We’re gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan,” the actress, 38, who shares daughter Matilda, 17 months, with Pelphrey, 42, told People when asked about wedding plans.

Cuoco added that they “haven’t started planning anything yet” and that “maybe another kid will have to come first.” For now, she wants to enjoy the engagement stage of her relationship with Pelphrey and possibly prepare for a second child.

“I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom — it’s a lot,” the Flight Attendant star said, adding that questions about her impending marriage remind her of comments she received following Matilda’s birth.

Cuoco recalled, “The minute I had my baby, they’re like, ‘When’s your second one?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?’”

Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed Matilda in March 2023 after dating for a year. They got engaged last month.

“‘There is my heart, and then there is you, and I’m not sure there is a difference’❤️ some sweet life lately 💫,” Cuoco captioned a carousel of Instagram photos announcing her engagement on August 17.

“Not another road real or imagined I would rather be on. 🙌 Thank you @claudcraig for the beautiful 📸 always.♥️ @kaleycuoco,” Pelphrey shared via his Instagram page.

Cuoco and Pelphrey were set up by their mutual manager, Andrea Pett-Joseph, who thought they would be “perfect for each other.” They met at the final season premiere of Ozark in April 2022, and Cuoco knew he was the one.

“I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight,” she told USA Today that May. “We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him.”

“We’re ready to build a life together,” she added.

Since then, they’ve been enjoying time at home with their animals and Matilda, who’s into everything.

“She is running around. She is screaming. She eats everything. She loves being outside. She loves her dad,” Cuoco told People of the toddler. “She’s kind of like a boy. She loves airplanes and monster trucks, helicopters. Anything in the sky she thinks is the most amazing thing.”

“And she loves horses, so that’s great,” she added.

Cuoco, a horse girl herself, was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2015 and equestrian Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021. She swore off marriage in a cover story with Glamour in April 2022 but has clearly changed her tune.

“I will never get married again,” she said before clarifying that she wasn’t entirely anti-love.

“I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships,” she added. “I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship.”