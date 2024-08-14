Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey announced their engagement after more than two years of dating.

The actress, 38, took to Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 14, to share a photo of her showing off an engagement ring, writing, “Amazing weekend.” In the social media upload, the couple were all smiles as they celebrated the major milestone in their relationship.

Cuoco and Pelphrey, 42, have documented highlights from their romance since they met at the Ozark season finale premiere in 2022.

“We have the same manager, and we were set up by [her] which is so Hollywood,” Cuoco said in an interview with USA Today the following month. “She’s like, ‘Oh my god, I think you guys are perfect for each other.’ We met at the Ozark premiere, and I was standing with Andrea [Pett-Joseph] and Tom walked in, and I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life but I wasn’t ready for him. We’re ready to build a life together.”

The couple went Instagram official that May, when Pelphrey shared a couple of polaroids of him and Cuoco. In September 2022, Cuoco and Pelphrey made their first public appearance as a couple at the Emmys. Unknown to the world, Cuoco was pregnant at the time.

“💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” she wrote via Instagram in October 2022.

Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed their baby girl in March 2023, sharing the exciting news via Instagram.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓,” Cuoco wrote alongside a carousel of photos of the newborn. “Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

Prior to her romance with Pelphrey, Cuoco was previously married to Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021 and Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. Her divorce with Cook was officially finalized in June 2022.

Pelphrey, for his part, dated actress Jaimie Alexander from 2018 to 2021.

Despite her past divorces, Cuoco never gave up on the idea of love. “I’m not someone that wants to be by myself,” she confessed in her Glamour cover story interview in April 2022. “I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship … I want to change, I want to be better.”