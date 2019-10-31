Future family of four! Kara Keough is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Kyle Bosworth.

“My new gut is not a rosé FUPA from France; it’s not a Swiss cheese fart from Switzerland, or a pasta clot from Italy,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 31, wrote in a Wednesday, October 30, blog post. “As it turns out, our little Eurotrip left our hearts, our bellies, AND my uterus quite full.”

The former reality star, who gave birth to her daughter, Decker, in 2016, ended the post with a message to her “little baby cub,” writing, “Your sister tiger is so excited to meet you, fiercely protect you, and lead you. She has your crib made up with a soft blanket and her favorite bunny ‘Bun-Bun.’ She’s personally tested every single one of her old pacifiers to make sure they’ve met all quality control standards for your arrival. She’s pushing the stroller around the house in preparation for her role as your best friend in the entire universe. She wants to name you after Daddy’s identical twin and can’t wait to teach you to fish (even though she’s never been fishing herself). She has graciously offered to change your diapers and give you baths and she’s very excited to find out if ‘Jesus picked a baby brother or a baby sister for us.’”

The California native shared her due date, announcing that “April 2, 2020 can’t come soon enough.”

Keuogh appeared with her mom, Jeana Keough, on the Bravo show for seasons 1 through 5. She married Bosworth, 32, in 2014.

When their daughter arrived two years later, Kara said that her delivery was as “easy” as her pregnancy. “I’m so lucky,” she told E! News at the time. “No morning sickness, no pregnancy waddle and I wore heels to the hospital— I thought I was just coming in for my weekly check-up and apparently Decker had other plans. [She] is just like her mama — fashionably early and a big eater.”