Kate Chastain offered an adorable update about her son, Sullivan, and his connection to the Below Deck franchise.
“[Sullivan is] actually in the other room FaceTiming with his little girlfriend Charli,” Chastain, 40, told Captain Lee during the Monday, August 28, episode of Coach Talk With Captain Lee and Kate. “That is Jessica [More] from Below Deck Mediterranean‘s baby. He’s very social, like his mother.”
Chastain has opened up about her baby’s milestones while filming the Bravo talk show with Lee, which premiered earlier this month. (Chastain gave birth to Sullivan in May.)
“Sullivan’s 3 months now, so I think I’m finally finding a groove and I’m really enjoying it. I love it so much, but I am constantly shocked by how much work it is. And that’s coming from me who was known on Below Deck for working quite a lot. It’s a lot of work that I love so much,” she exclusively told Us Weekly on August 7. “Postpartum was no big deal [for me] just because I was so distracted by having this baby. I’m very fortunate in that way and I’m just absolutely obsessed with him.”
She went on to joke about the most unexpected advice she received from her loved ones before becoming a mom.
“A lot of my [family and] friends were like — before I had Sullivan — said, ‘Listen Kate, it’s OK if you don’t like him at first. Don’t feel bad,'” Kate, who has not publicly identified her son’s father, recalled. “And I was like, ‘Does your child know you’re telling me this advice?’ So I’m very lucky that I’ve just been in love since day one.”
Chastain gushed over getting to spend so much time at home with Sullivan, adding, “It’s nice when you’re doing all this work to get a little reciprocation [such as] a little smile or a little giggle. That’s just nice. They change so fast at this age that every day he does something new and it’s how they get you. There’s so much work, but every day there is a new surprise. So it just keeps you in love with them, which is really smart on their part.”
More, for her part, welcomed daughter Charli in October 2022.
“I’m so grateful we’re both doing really well. Just absorbing all the love,” she exclusively told Us at the time. “We’d like to keep [her] dad private for now. But Charli is very much loved by both her mom and dad.”
The Below Deck Med alum continued: “I felt like for once I knew I was exactly where I was destined to be. Holding her and becoming her mother is a joy and love I didn’t know was even possible.”