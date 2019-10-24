A family affair! Kate Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, took her sons, Ryder and Bingham, for a fun night out to watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center on Tuesday, October 22.

“Me and my boys had a very LA night and we loved it. #GameNight @laclippers @lakers,” the 40-year-old actress captioned an Instagram photo on Wednesday, October 23, of the foursome at dinner.

Hudson shares Ryder, 15, with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson. She and the Black Crowes frontman, 52, were married from 2000 to 2007. The Fabletics creator and Matthew Bellamy are the parents of Bingham, 8. The former couple ended their three-year engagement in 2014. She welcomed her 12-month-old daughter, Rani, with Fujikawa, 33, in October 2018. Hudson began dating the musician in 2016 — 15 years after they first met.

In April, a source explained to Us Weekly how the Raising Helen star coparents with Robinson and Bellamy. Hudson “sees Matt a lot with Bing, who also has separate time with his dad,” the insider said at the time. “Chris lives in northern California but comes down to visit because Kate supports Ryder having a positive relationship with his dad.”

The source added that having a third child was an adjustment for Hudson. “Having a newborn and going through the baby stage has definitely been a shock after such a long break,” the source told Us. “But Kate’s been loving this experience and getting to share it with Danny. He’s extremely hands-on, so it’s been a dream.”

Hudson shared that she’s enjoying parenthood with Fujikawa in a sweet Instagram post in June.

“This man has given me the most beautiful gifts life can give and the depth of gratitude I feel for the day he was born is beyond any measured spoken word or post,” she captioned a picture of Fujikawa and their daughter. “I believe that this gratitude exists and is present in our daughters joy and her magical spirit. Thank you Mama Fuj and Papa Fuj for raising this beautiful roller coaster ride of a special human. The ups and downs and sideways were all worth it 🙏❤️🙏 Happy Birthday baby! … I love you.”