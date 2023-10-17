Prince George is more than just the future King of England — he’s also the Prince of Pizza.

Princess Kate couldn’t help but poke fun at her son’s penchant for the cheesy dish while meeting with Sir Bill Beaumont, the Chairperson of World Rugby on Sunday, October 15 — one day after George, 10, was seen eating a slice at the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between Wales and Argentina.

“He took full advantage,” Kate, 41, told Beaumont, 71, remarking on how her eldest son enjoyed the game. (In addition to George, Prince William and Kate are also proud parents of daughter Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.)

“He tucked into the pizza alright,” the rugby icon told the Princess of Wales, who laughed.

“Yes, I know, I did hear that,” she replied.

George — who made a surprise appearance on Saturday at the match in Marseille with his dad, 41 — is known for his love of pizza. Earlier this year, he was photographed eating a slice while at a cricket game in July.

In fact, pizza is one of Kate’s favorite foods to make with her children.

“I think they’re some of the best things to make, pizzas at home,” the princess revealed in 2019, while making the dish with several local children in Islington, England. “It’s such fun, you can choose what you can put on them — all the different toppings.”

Kate, for her part, is partial to a pie topped with meat. “I quite like [adding bacon],” she shared. “Or some other meat. It’s like having pepperoni but it’s not as spicy.”

Spice is something Kate has to be aware of when cooking for her family, as William isn’t a huge fan.

“I can’t do too much spice, I start sweating. It’s not attractive,” the prince quipped on BBC Radio 1 earlier this month. “[Kate] has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight.”

Kate’s mantra, however, is the spicier the better — she adds “extra spice” to her meal.

In fact, when she was in New York City in 2014 — while pregnant with Charlotte — a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kate ordered “three very specific pizzas” from restaurant Serafina, including “a spicy sausage pizza (with no mushroom) and a prosciutto “di Fabio” pizza (with no sliced tomatoes).”

Prince George, for his part, also comes by his love for a pie naturally.

According to a second source, William requested “two Pizza Express pizzas be delivered to their room at the Lindo Wing (at London’s St Mary’s hospital)” the day the Kate gave birth to their firstborn.

“They both really love their pizza,” the insider shared.