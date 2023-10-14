Prince William and Prince George traveled to France to support Wales in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday, October 14.

The Prince of Wales, 41, and his eldest son, 10, were twinning in their navy suits with red ties to support the Welsh team at Stade Velodrome in Marseille. William opted for a white shirt while his son opted for a light blue button-down. Unfortunately, their father-son outing didn’t result in a victory.

“Commiserations @WelshRugbyUnion, sorry that it wasn’t to be this year but you can be very proud of all that you have achieved and I know you’ll come back even stronger,” William wrote in a message via social media on Saturday. “Congratulations @LosPumas — best of luck. W.”

The first and second in line to the British throne also visited the players in the locker room after the game to share their condolences after the loss.

William is a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and a big supporter of kids joining team sports. He discussed last month how he believes athletics help children deal with success and failure, and he wants to make sure his and Princess Kate’s three children can cope when they don’t win.

“It’s that camaraderie, that relationship-building [and] learning to lose, which I think we’ve got to concentrate more on nowadays. I think people don’t know how to lose well,” he explained while on Mike Tindall’s “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby” podcast with Kate, 41, and Princess Anne. “Talking about our children in particular, I want to make sure they understand that. It’s really important from a young age to understand how to lose and why we lose and then to grow from it through that process.”

Kate — who shares George, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with William — added that they also try to teach their kids “how to win well” without boasting or seeming arrogant.

The couple, who married in 2011, prioritize raising their children. “For them, family comes first, and it always will,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in a September cover story.

William and Kate are determined to give their three children a normal upbringing, insisting on them doing normal chores like walking the dog and washing dishes. “They’ll have family nights where everyone takes turns to pick a movie,” the insider added. “And they love their sports, too.”

The duo say raising their family is a team effort. “They’re in awe of each other,” the source said. “William tells anyone who will listen that he couldn’t do it without Kate, and she echoes that right back.”