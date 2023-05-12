The monarchy continues! King Charles III posed alongside his direct heirs, Prince William and Prince George, in an all-new portrait from the royal coronation.

“The King with The Prince of Wales and Prince George of Wales in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day,” the royal family captioned the regal image via Instagram on Friday, May 12.

In the photo, William, 40, stood behind his father, 74, while the king sat on his throne. George, 9, had a big smile on his face as he lined up on the other side of the monarch. (Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Charles ascended the throne. His eldest son, William, is now the heir apparent and his firstborn son, George, is in line after him.)

On Friday, the sovereign shared a second unseen picture from the lavish event that took place on Saturday, May 6, in London.

The king and the newly crowned Queen Camilla were joined by their eight Pages of Honor and Ladies in Attendance in the snap, which was also taken inside the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace last weekend.

His royal highness and wife Camilla, 75, were flanked by the Marchioness of Lansdowne and Mrs Annabel Elliot, respectively. The king and queen stood tall with their crowns and royal garb as the eight Pages of Honor — who had a part in the official ceremony — smiled on each side of the couple.

The boys in the picture included George, who was Charles’ only grandson to hold the title. His Majesty’s remaining three pages were Master Ralph Tollemache, the Lord Oliver Cholmondeley and Master Nicholas Barclay, all of whom have personal relationships to the king’s family or close circle.

Three of Camilla’s grandsons — Master Freddy Parker Bowles, Master Gus Lopes and Master Louis Lopes — were chosen as her pages. The fourth spot went to Master Arthur Elliot, who is her grand-nephew.

The royal family previously released a solo snap on Monday, May 8, of the king shortly after he was crowned the reigning monarch of the U.K. and the Commonwealth. A role that his late mother held for 70 years.

In the stately picture, Charles wore the Imperial State Crown and Robe of Estate while holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross. Camilla, meanwhile, posed in Buckingham Palace’s Green Drawing Room, wearing Queen Mary’s Crown and the Robe of Estate in her first official portrait as the queen.

The former Prince of Wales, who has been vocal about slimming down the monarchy, released a third portrait on Monday that included the senior working royals.

His eldest son, William, was joined by his wife, Princess Kate, in the photo and Charles’ siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward made the cut. Edward’s wife, Duchess Sophie, and Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, were also in toe for the monumental photograph as were Prince Michael of Kent, Prince Richard, Birgitte Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra.

Charles’ youngest son, Prince Harry, was noticeably absent as was his eldest brother, Prince Andrew. Harry, 38, stepped back as a senior royal in 2020 as he and wife Meghan Markle moved to the U.S. Andrew, meanwhile, was stripped of his royal titles after his involvement in a 2019 sexual assault lawsuit. (He denied the allegations and settled out of court in February 2022.)

While Harry and Andrew, 63, were not included in the group photo, they did both attend the coronation on Saturday. The Duke of Sussex was seated in the third row with his cousins, while his aunt Anne, 72, and uncle Edward, 59, were in front of him.

Andrew was spotted inside Westminster Abbey as well, but far from his relatives. Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday that Harry headed to London’s Heathrow Airport shortly after the ceremony to get back to the U.S. and his family. (Meghan, 41, stayed in California with their kids, Archie, 4, and Lili, 23 months, as the event fell on their son’s birthday.)

The coronation was “the beginning of the end of the Sussex’s interaction with the royal family,” True Royalty TV editor-in-chief Nick Bullen exclusively told Us on Tuesday, May 9, noting that there aren’t any events on the books that Harry would need to fly back to London for as of now.