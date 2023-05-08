Sealing the deal. Buckingham Palace released the first official portrait of King Charles III since his Saturday, May 6, coronation.

The photograph was shared via the royal family’s official social media accounts on Monday, May 8, along with other portraits from the day, including a solo shot of Queen Camilla and a picture of the former Duchess of Cornwall, 75, posing with her husband, 74.

In his solo snap, the newly crowned king wore the Imperial State Crown and Robe of Estate while holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross. Camilla, meanwhile, posed in Buckingham Palace’s Green Drawing Room, wearing Queen Mary’s Crown and the Robe of Estate.

Charles thanked the British people for their support during the coronation in a statement shared via Instagram on Monday alongside the portrait of him posing with Camilla.

“As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion,” the former Prince of Wales wrote. “We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible.”

Charles continued: “To those who joined in the celebrations — whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities — we thank you, each and every one. To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”

Charles immediately became king following the September 2022 death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but the coronation represents the formal investiture of the new king or queen. The ceremony also allows lesser royals to pay homage to their new monarch. At Charles’ coronation, however, the practice was trimmed so only his eldest son, Prince William, paid homage.

The Prince of Wales, 40, is one of only 12 people featured in the coronation group portrait released on Monday. In addition to Charles and Camilla, the photograph includes Princess Kate and Charles’ siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward. The other royals pictured are Prince Michael of Kent, Prince Richard, Birgitte Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra, Edward’s wife, Duchess Sophie, and Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Charles’ brother Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his titles in January 2022 following his involvement in a sexual assault lawsuit, is not pictured in the group shot. Prince Harry was also notably absent from the portraits, having stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, attended the coronation on Saturday, but he did not have an official role in the ceremony and flew home shortly after the conclusion of the church service at Westminster Abbey. His wife, Meghan Markle, stayed home in California with their children, son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 23 months.

Ahead of the event, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wanted to spend the day with Archie, whose birthday coincided with the date of the coronation. “As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world,” the source explained in April. “Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first.”