Prince William and Prince George enjoyed some father-son time at a cricket game in London on Saturday, July 1.

The Prince of Wales, 41, brought his and Princess Kate‘s 9-year-old son to watch day four of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. The royals cheered on England, who played Australia during the tense cricket match.

William wore a blue blazer with a lighter blue button-down shirt. George, meanwhile, was the spitting image of his dad, donning a navy blazer with a blue and white button-down.

As William spoke with other attendees in the box during a break in the game, George chowed down on some pizza. Actor Stephen Fry was among the guests making small talk with the future King of England.

Their latest outing comes amid a busy year with more public outings than usual for Prince George. He fulfilled his duties as one of the Pages of Honor at grandfather King Charles III‘s coronation in May.

Days later, he joined his parents as well as siblings Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, for a public engagement during The Big Help Out. The family visited the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Berkshire, England, and the kids helped with planting and painting. George also learned how to use a power drill and even gave archery a chance during some down time.

The Wales family made another public appearance at the Trooping of the Colour in June. George, Charlotte and Louis stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watched a military flyover with Charles, 74.

William tries to only give his kids what they can handle. The prince explained to London’s The Times last month that he wants to make sure his little ones are eventually involved in his quest to end homelessness in the U.K. — but he has to make sure they can understand the complexities first.

“When I left this morning, one of the things I was thinking was, ‘When is the right time to bring George or Charlotte or Louis to a homeless organisation?’ I think when I can balance it with their schooling, they will definitely be exposed to it,” William said prior to launching his Homewards initiative. “On the school run, we talk about what we see. When we were in London, driving backwards and forwards, we regularly used to see people sitting outside supermarkets and we’d talk about it.”

He continued: “I’d say to the children, ‘Why are they there? What’s going on?’ I think it’s in all our interests, it’s the right thing to do, to expose the children, at the right stage, in the right dialogue, so they have an understanding. They [will] grow up knowing that actually, do you know what, some of us are very fortunate, some of us need a little bit of a helping hand, some of us need to do a bit more where we can to help others improve their lives.”