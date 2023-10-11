Princess Kate and Prince William don’t always see eye-to-eye when it comes to cooking.

The couple discussed their kitchen habits while appearing on an episode of BBC Radio 1 during a mental health forum on Tuesday, October 10 — which is also World Mental Health Day.

During the segment, Kate, 41, asked William, also 41, if he’ll be cooking their dinner while answering fans’ questions.

“No,” he replied. “I think probably a curry, won’t it [be]?” he asked his wife, jokingly assuming that she would be the one to prepare the meal instead.

Related: Stars’ Most Viral Food Moments: Kendall Jenner’s Cucumber and More When it comes to cuisine, everyone is entitled to their own tastes. For celebrities, however, their relationship with food will go viral if deemed out of the ordinary enough — or just plain out of touch. Kendall Jenner made headlines and inspired countless memes when she awkwardly chopped up a cucumber on a May 2022 […]

The princess laughed with William as she confirmed that the family would most likely be eating a “curry or teriyaki salmon.” She also explained while she has a tolerance for spice, William does not.

“I can’t do too much spice, I start sweating. It’s not attractive,” he admitted. “[Kate] has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight.”

Kate, meanwhile, adds “extra spice” to her dish after giving William his.

This isn’t the first time William has shared his struggles with spice. In October 2019, he gushed about how excited he was to eat piquant foods later that month while visiting Pakistan.

Related: Prince William and Princess Kate’s Relationship Timeline The world watched in awe as Prince William and Princess Kate wed at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011, and years later, commoners still stand impressed with the couple. Though they didn’t tie the knot until 2011, Kate and William first met 10 years prior while studying history at Scotland’s University of St […]

“I love spice, but not the heat,” he said at the Aga Khan Center in London, per E! News.

“Me and heat, not so good,” he added, joking that he might need a “bigger suit” for how much he’s planning to eat.

Kate also shared, “It’s so hard cooking curry in the family. The children have a portion with no spice, yours is medium and I quite like it hot.”

The duo share children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. At the time, Kate explained that Charlotte is already “pretty good” about handling her spice.

On Wednesday, October 11, Kate was again seen participating in mental health awareness activities while visiting Nottingham Trent University in London.

For the outing, she learned about the school’s mental health support system while highlighting the importance of young people’s wellbeing.

Related: Prince William and Princess Kate’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids Family of five! Prince William and Princess Kate are the proud parents of three children and have shared many sweet moments with the little ones over the years. The couple wed in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London, five months after their engagement. The following year, the royals announced that they were starting a […]

She stunned the university by rocking a knit sweater finished with tortoise shell buttons and a matching maxi skirt. She topped the look off with pearl earrings and a glamorous blowout.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

William, for his part, stopped by the Milton Keynes Blue Light Hub to shed light on emergency responders’ mental health.

The couple are making their way through the U.K. to continue to bring awareness to the importance of mental health.