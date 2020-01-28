Educating her kids. Duchess Kate spoke to her and Prince William’s children about the Holocaust ahead of a Monday, January 27, event honoring survivors.

“We were talking to the children about it earlier today,” the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, was overheard saying by royal reporters of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 21 months, at the U.K. Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in London.

After a deeply moving ceremony, William and Kate told survivors they had spoken to their children about the Holocaust. “We were talking to the children about it earlier today,” Kate told Mala Tribich, who survived Bergen-Belsen and now tells her story in schools: pic.twitter.com/pUAA5ncGb9 — Emily Nash (@emynash) January 27, 2020

“During the ceremony, The Duke read an extract from a letter written about his great-grandmother, Princess Alice, which described how she helped hide her Jewish friends, the Cohens, in her home,” Kensington Palace revealed in an Instagram post on Monday. “During the service, 75 candles of remembrance were lit to represent the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust. After the ceremony, the duke and duchess spoke to Holocaust survivors, and survivors of genocides which have happened since.”

Kate photographed two of them and their grandchildren ahead of the commemoration, releasing stunning portraits in honor of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust, also known as Holocaust Memorial Day. The portraits will be featured in a special exhibition later this year.

“I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven – a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s,” the duchess wrote alongside the photos on Instagram. “The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs. It was a true honor to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven’s memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation.”

Kate and William, 37, made their first joint engagement of 2020 earlier this month. The pair visited organizations in Bradford, England, and the duchess spoke with other moms about how “isolated” she felt following her eldest son’s birth.

“It was the first year and I’d just had George — William was still working with search and rescue — and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey,” Kate said at the event. “It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around and [William] was doing night shifts. So … if only I had had a center like this.”