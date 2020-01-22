Duchess Kate has come a long way since welcoming her and Prince William’s eldest son, Prince George, in 2013.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, felt really lonely when her little one arrived because she was living in Wales where her husband, 37, was stationed with the Royal Air Force, she explained during a Wednesday, January 22, visit to the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, Wales.

“I was chatting to some of the mums,” Kate said at the event. “It was the first year and I’d just had George — William was still working with search and rescue — and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around and [William] was doing night shifts. So … if only I had had a center like this.”

In 2017, the duchess, who also shares Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 9 months, with William, shared the lows of motherhood.

“It is lonely at times,” she explained at the time. “You do feel quite isolated … But actually, so many other mothers are going through exactly what you’re going through. But it’s being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out.”

As for the Duke of Cambridge, he admitted in February that fatherhood can be “very daunting” in the beginning because of “how tiny” babies are. William went on to say, “They are so fragile, tiny little fingers and toes. You do feel like if you move them around too much, they are going to break, but they don’t. Wait until they’re 9 months, and they’ll be off.”

The most difficult part for him after George’s birth, however, was getting his son in and out of his clothes. The hardest “bit [was] the buttons,” he revealed at the time.

The former pilot is not interested in having a fourth child, Kate said while visiting the Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire, earlier this month. “I don’t think William wants any more,” the duchess revealed.

