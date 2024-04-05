Your account
Celebrity Moms

Kate Middleton’s Brother James Middleton Jokes About Infant Son Waking Him Up Really Early

By
James Middleton Jokes About Infant Son Inigo Waking Him Up Really Early
James Middleton Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for GQ Germany

James Middleton loves being a father to son Inigo — even if he’s not getting much sleep.

“My face when I’ve been woken up by the 6-month-old 👶 at 4 in the morning 🥱,” Middleton, 36, wrote via his James & Ella Instagram account on Wednesday, April 3, sharing a photo of a sleepy golden retriever.

In the snap, the pup lounged on the ground and appeared to be in the process of shutting its eyes.

James, who is the younger brother of Princess Kate Middleton, welcomed his first baby with wife Alizée Thevenet in October 2023.

Princess Kate's Family Guide- Get to Know Her Parents, Siblings and More - shutterstock_editorial_13653018x 895 Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 06 Dec 2022

Related: Kate Middleton's Family Guide: Meet Her Parents, Siblings and More

“He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy 💙,” James gushed via Instagram at the time. “No matter how prepared I thought I was, I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.”

He continued, “We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddy bears are not all for her…).”

James and Thevenet, 33, currently have six dogs. Their late pup Ella, who died in January 2023 after a brief illness, was how the couple met in the first place.

Cheryl Burke Celebs Whose Pets Got Them Through Dark Times

Related: James Middleton and More Celebs Whose Dogs Helped Them Through Dark Times

“Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back,” James told The Telegraph in March 2021, noting the dog had run toward Thevenet, about the 2018 outing in London “Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn’t trusted Ella, I wouldn’t have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn’t have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée.”

After one year together, James proposed. They wed in September 2021 after previously postponing their wedding twice amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since expanding their family with both Inigo and their pets, James and Thevenet have enjoyed conquering new milestones.

“Our first adventure with Inigo + the dogs 🐾 🏔️ 🎿,” he wrote via Instagram in February, sharing footage from a ski trip. “Ever since Alizée was pregnant I have been waiting for the day we could go on our first adventure with the dogs together. Safely strapped into his Silver Cross pram with a specially adapted frame to fit in an expedition sledge we set off on an Alpine adventure with Mabel and Isla 💙.”

