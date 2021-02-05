From blonde to brunette! Katherine Heigl changed her hair color to film Firefly Lane — and her 4-year-old son, Joshua, had the best reaction.

“I love changing my hair color … and that is very confusing for my children,” the actress, 42, said during a Thursday, February 4, The Talk appearance of Joshua and his sisters, Naleigh, 12, and Adalaide, 8. “My son, especially, who at the time was 2 when I did it, was just mind-blown.”

The Emmy winner joked, “He didn’t even know who I was. Actually, I think he really loved the brunette.”

The Washington, D.C. native joked that when she went back to her signature blonde locks, the toddler kept asking her: “Where’s your brown hair?”

The 27 Dresses star debuted her new look in a February 2020 Instagram slideshow, alongside Joshua’s own “fresh cut.”

Heigel wrote, “The girls were nowhere to be found for these pics, or they’re hiding because they don’t want to be in the pic. But every one of us got our hairs done and we feel fine! I will capture the girls cuts one way or another. They can’t hide forever.”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum shares her three children with husband Josh Kelley. She wrote about being “forever blessed” by the singer, 41, while celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary in December 2019.

“This man. This day. This marriage,” the Golden Globe nominee captioned an Instagram post at the time. “I am damn grateful. That he found me. That I found him. That we have somehow miraculously bettered each other. Happy 12th anniversary [to the] love of my life. And thank you. For never wavering in your love, your loyalty. For being an endlessly blissful safe place to land. For raising a joy up in me that bursts forth in uninhibited raucous peals of laughter. Holy s–t do I love you! [I] am still madly in love with you.”

In 2014, the Suits alum exclusively told Us Weekly that the key to their successful relationship has been “just really enjoy[ing] each other.”

Heigl called Kelley her “best friend,” adding, “I think that can be tricky. When it starts to become too much of a friendship and not enough of a romance, that can also be a problem.”

She and the songwriter tied the knot in December 2007 in Utah.