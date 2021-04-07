AJ McCarron’s tiny team! The professional football player welcomed his and his wife Katherine Webb’s third son on Wednesday, April 7.

“Hey baby boy welcome to the world 😍,” she wrote via Instagram before announcing his name. “Gunnar Cruz McCarron. Your brothers are so excited to meet you 👦🏻👦🏻👶🏻.”

The couple announced in October 2020 that they had another baby boy on the way after welcoming sons Tripp, 4, and Cash, 2, in May 2016 and December 2018, respectively.

“And God said … BAM! YOU’RE A BOY MOM,” the former pageant queen, 31, captioned an Instagram video from her and the athlete’s sex reveal. “PSA. Prayers needed for my sanity.”

Later that same month, the Alabama native debuted her baby bump via Instagram in a blue sports bra and matching shorts. “I told my agent, ‘What you see is what you get,’ when I sent her these digitals yesterday,” the model joked. “I’ve already gained 20 pounds in my first trimester, and I have no idea why. Especially since I threw up so much from morning sickness. They say the normal weight to gain is two to four pounds so I’m way past that.”

The then-pregnant star went on to ask her Instagram followers whether any of them had experienced the same thing, adding, “Round three has been the hardest but thankful to have a healthy pregnancy. Can’t wait for your arrival in April, little man.”

Webb and McCarron, 30, got engaged in March 2014, tying the knot four months later in Alabama.

“I knew AJ was going to be the person I spend my life with,” the 2012 Miss Alabama told The Buffalo News in July 2018. “Things have settled down now. We have a family. We have a strong foundation and understanding of each other.”

Webb told Ryan Seacrest in 2013 that she would “absolutely” marry the quarterback if he proposed.

“It’s kind of funny because I’ve dated in L.A. and I’ve kind of, like, seen how Hollywood works,” she explained at the time. “But when you find yourself with someone that you really can see yourself with, like, you know it. I knew in the first two weeks that we were going to be together for a long time. Love kind of takes over and you start talking about the future. So yeah, it’s definitely something that I want. I don’t see all of this fame — or whatever it is — kind of affecting how I feel toward AJ.”

Webb made headlines that same year when she cheered on her then-boyfriend at an Alabama and Notre Dame game. “You quarterbacks get all the good-looking women,” ESPN commentator Brent Musburger said.

While the Oregon native, 81, went on to apologize, Webb didn’t “need” that, she said during a Today show appearance. “The fact that he said we were beautiful and gorgeous, I don’t think any woman wouldn’t be flattered by that. I appreciate it.”