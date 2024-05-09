Kathy Hilton is a spray tan girlie, thanks to daughter Paris Hilton.

“Paris did it for me. She does it for her nieces and she’s a professional,” Kathy, 65, exclusively told Us Weekly exclusively at an event on Wednesday, May 8, to celebrate her partnership with Smirnoff ICE SMASH Tea. “She does the spray tans. She now has her own line. She even takes the little alcohol swabs and cleans. She gets the toes.”

Kathy said she’s only had “three in my life” but didn’t let daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton get spray tans until they were “probably 18 [years-old].”

“Well, Paris did a lot of things that I did not hear about,” Kathy added. “She would walk out of the house in one outfit and then I would see a different outfit in the papers the next day.”

Kathy’s conversation about Paris’ skills came after the Paris In Love star joked about giving her 5-month-old daughter, London, a spray tan.

“Counting down the days until I can teach Baby London about the art of a @Tan_Luxe spray tan!” Paris, 43, captioned a recent TikTok video promoting her tanning brand. Text written on the screen also read: “POV: your Mom is the queen of spray tans.”

In the clip, Paris is holding London and speaking to the newborn.

“I should have told her! No, I got a spray tan last night and she’s like, the usual?” Paris said in the video. “And I was like yes! Because I usually like to be really tan but I wasn’t thinking about you. You’re so pale.”

Laughter could be heard in the background as Paris continued.

“You’ve never been in the sun, and I can’t spray tan you,” she joked. “Can you? Just kidding. It’s Tan Luxe, it’s natural, OK.”

Paris shares daughter London and son Phoenix, 15 months, with husband Carter Reum. Kathy gushed to Us on Wednesday over Paris’ motherhood era.

“I barge in when I want, but these moments, and to hear her giggle and laugh. Her heart is just flowing over with joy,” Kathy said. “She just gets a kick out of every little thing, and she’s taken it like a duck to water.”

Paris announced in January 2023 that she and Carter, 43, welcomed Phoenix via surrogate. The toddler has “definitely” taken on the big brother role to London, who was born via surrogate in November 2023.

“[He] loves to pet her and rock her little cradle, and he’s involved with everything,” Kathy gushed of her grandson. “There’s no jealousy. He thinks this is [a] new friend.”

Other than spending time as a grandmother, Kathy teamed up with Smirnoff ICE SMASH Tea again to reimagine the ultimate golf par-tee, which brings the bold flavor and fun to the world of major golf and high tea.

“I love iced tea. I am addicted to it, I would say. I always have one in the car with me,” Kathy told Us. “When they came to me with this, I was very inquisitive.”

Initially, she thought Paris and Nicky would be “angry and embarrassed,” but loved the partnership — especially because she could share her best party tips.

“If you don’t enjoy the party, your guests will feel it,” she continued. “I think just having a really fun group of people, the lighting, the right music, it’s important right? The cocktails — I have a great mixologist for special parties — and food for everybody.”

Reporting by Amanda Williams