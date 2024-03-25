Katie Couric is officially a grandmother.

The journalist, 67, announced via Instagram that her eldest daughter, Ellie Monahan, gave birth to her first child with husband Mark Dobrosky. “John Albert Dobrosky was born on his due date, Saturday, March 23rd at 8:23 am, just shy of seven pounds,” she captioned a slideshow of photos on Sunday, March 24. “He will be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather. Albert is after Mark’s paternal grandfather.”

Couric went on to write that Monahan, 32, and Dobrosky “are over the moon” and she is “thrilled” about welcoming her first grandchild. “Carrie can’t wait to be a cool Aunt and Molner is enjoying handing out cigars,” she wrote. “We feel so blessed. 💙🥰🍼👶🏻💙 We’ll have more tomorrow in Wake-Up Call ⏰❤️.”

Along with posting pics of Monahan and Dobrosky cuddling their newborn in the hospital, Couric also shared a sweet snap of herself holding baby John for the first time. The Today alum hilariously mirrored his open-mouthed expression by making the same face back at him.

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

Several celebrities shared their congratulations in the post’s comments, including Mandy Moore, who wrote, “Congrats to all!!! And this song!! Katie!!! ❤❤❤❤❤.” Amanda Seyfried wrote, “Congratulations all of you @katiecouric !!❤” while Julianne Moore commented, “Congratulations!!! He’s beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.”

Couric’s former Today colleagues also congratulated her on Monday’s episode of the NBC morning show, with Carson Daly revealing that her grandmother’s name of choice will be “Gogo.”

“That’s cute,” Savannah Guthrie stated, after which Daly, 50, offered a “huge congratulations to Gogo.”

Couric shares daughters Ellie and Carrie Monahan, 28, with her late husband, Jay Monahan. Couric married her second husband, John Molner, in 2014. On Sunday, the news anchor also shared an adorable photo of her grandson’s tony foot, as well as shared her appreciation for her daughter’s hospital medical staff.

Related: Stars Who Beat Breast Cancer: Linda Evangelista, Cynthia Nixon and More Many celebrities have spoken out about their personal battles with breast cancer over the years. Julia Louis-Dreyfus went public with her breast cancer diagnosis in September 2017 via Instagram. Nearly one year later, she had successfully beaten the illness and returned to work on Veep. “It sounds kind of corny, but there’s something about after […]

“Thank you to the wonderful nurses at @providencecalifornia,” she wrote alongside a pic of Ellie and Dobrosky posing with their son and two of their nurses.

Couric announced her daughter’s pregnancy via Instagram in December 2023, revealing that Ellie surprised her with a Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelet that read “Granny 2 Be.”

“This is what happens when you go to a @taylorswift concert last summer and forget your friendship bracelet and your daughters say, ‘Don’t worry, we made one for you!’” she captioned the clip.

Earlier this month, Couric exclusively told Us Weekly that she had “mixed feelings” about becoming a grandmother, explaining, “I think 99 percent was, ‘I’m so excited.’ And 1 percent was, ‘Holy s–t, I’m old enough to be a grandmother.”

Despite the shock, Couric told Us that she was “absolutely thrilled” about Ellie’s pregnancy. “ I cannot convince Father Time to turn the clock back and so I’m embracing every moment and every minute,” she gushed.