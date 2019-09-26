



Her little girl! Katie Holmes shared a sweet tribute to Suri in honor of National Daughters Day.

“nationaldaughtersday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the 40-year-old actress captioned a photo of a painting of a mother comforting her daughter on Thursday, September 26, via Instagram.

Holmes and her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, welcomed Suri, now 13, in April 2006. The Dawson’s Creek alum and the Top Gun actor called it quits in 2012 after six years of marriage. Cruise hasn’t been seen in public with his now-teenager daughter since 2013. Sources previously told Us Weekly that he is allowed to see Suri up to 10 days a month, but chooses not to “because she is not a Scientologist.” (Cruise hasn’t publicly comment on his relationship with Suri in years.)

Holmes’ relationship with her daughter, however, is on better terms. An insider told Us in April that Suri is a “great kid.”

“She is so sweet and well-mannered. She’s extremely polite and respectful. She’s just a good girl who is a joy to be around. Katie has done things right with her because she’s very grounded and down to earth,” the insider explained. “She doesn’t come across as spoiled or like a celebrity kid at all. She’s kind and she always shows gratitude.”

The source added that Holmes has taken measures to prevent Suri from becoming a “spoiled” celebrity child, including traveling on commercial plans and not flying private.

“She’s a normal tween,” the source told Us. “She loves pop music and fashion and hanging out with her friends. She’s into ballet and dancing. That’s one of her favorite hobbies. She’s curious and loves to learn. She does well in school.”

Holmes has also made it a point for Suri to spend “a lot of time” with her side of the family in Ohio.

“She’s close to her grandparents and aunts,” the source said. “They are a close-knit family and have done everything they can to be there for her and to help with her upbringing.”

Following her split from Cruise, the Ray Donovan actor started a relationship with Jamie Foxx. They split last month after six years together.

