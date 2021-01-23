The more, the merrier! Katie Price’s five children keep her busy —but the former model wants to go for a sixth.

“I’m trying [to conceive another],” the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. alum, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 21, while promoting her BBC One documentary, Katie Price: Harvey and Me. “I want more kids. As many as my body allows. Don’t sweat that.”

The former reality star, who is the mother of Harvey, 18, Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Jett, 7, and Bunny, 6, added that she has had four C-sections so far and wants to “keep going and going.”

The English star considers herself a “laid-back mom,” she went on to tell Us. “I don’t like parents that argue with their kids because just get on with it. As long as the kids are happy, do what’s best for the children and that’s fine. … Remember, let them be kids, make messes.”

The I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! alum is dating Love Island alum Carl Woods, making their relationship Instagram official in July 2020. That same month, Price said during a Studio10 interview that they wanted to have children.

“I’ll keep going until the doctor says no more,” the Santa Baby author said at the time. “Once you have three, it doesn’t really matter how many more you have. It’s just chaos, but fun chaos. I love it.”

The singer welcomed her eldest son, who suffers from septo-optic dysplasia, partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome and autism, with Dwight Yorke in 2002. The former professional soccer player, 49, is not in contact with the teenager, and Price told Us on Thursday that she is both Harvey’s “mother and dad.”

She explained, “I’m a fairly hands-on mom. I don’t believe you have kids to palm them off.”

With Harvey is heading to a home soon for full-time care, Price’s other children find the transition “exciting,” she told Us. “It’s just like him going off to college.”

The Signed by Katie Price alum shares Junior and Princess with Peter Andre, to whom she was married from 2005 to 2009. She went on to welcome Jett and Bunny with Kieran Hayler ahead of their 2018 split.

Katie Price: Harvey and Me premieres on BBC One Monday, January 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi