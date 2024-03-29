Keke Palmer is bursting with pride.

The Nope star, 30, shared a video via Instagram on Friday, March 29, of her 12-month-old son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, saying his first word.

In the clip, Palmer held Leo in her arms while looking at the camera, asking him, “Why you always play shy, brother? You are not shy, brother.”

Palmer, who had special effects makeup on her face, then asked her son, “Does mommy look good with the blood on her face?”

Leo leaned forward and uttered the word “mama,” to which Palmer reacted with a cheer.

“I’m not crying YOU ARE 🥹🫶🏾🙏🏾,” she captioned the post.

“Awww my heart!!!!” one user wrote in the comment section.

“He def shy, he said lemme get out this camera and say it,” another added.

“Was this the first time? 🥹😩,” a third user asked, to which Palmer responded with, “Saying it so clear yes!”

Earlier this month, Palmer gushed about motherhood during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, revealing that she “would like a soccer team of kids,” adding, “Give me 10. I would love tons.”

She joked: “I really want to just be, like, at least Diana Ross and at most Eddie Murphy. I want a lot of kids.” (Ross, 80, has five children, while Murphy, 62, is the father of 10.)

Palmer gave birth to Leo in February 2023 with her then-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, from whom she separated in October of the same year. Since November 2023, Palmer and Jackson, 30, have been embroiled in a contentious legal dispute, stemming from Palmer’s allegations of “many instances of physical violence” during their relationship.

She obtained a restraining order, which was extended in January. That same month, Jackson’s brother filed a restraining order against Palmer, alleging that she was harassing their family.

Throughout the tumultuous events, Palmer has remained steadfast in her commitment to being the best mom possible, actively celebrating her son’s milestones.

“My son is very independent and I found out that I’m actually quite clingy and needy,” Palmer told Us this month, noting that Leo’s desire to ride solo can be challenging at times. “He doesn’t really care to be bothered with me too much. He does when he wants to, and he’ll be sitting there patiently waiting for the kisses to come in. But when he’s done with me, he’s done with me, and he really likes to do his own thing.”

Palmer admitted that while she’s proud of nurturing a free-spirited child, witnessing his independence at such a tender age can sometimes tug at her heartstrings.

“I love that my son is independent because I like that I know that he’s going to always be good. He’s kind of like, ‘Mom, I got my own life going on,’” Palmer said, adding, “But also it’s like, ‘Baby, you’re only 1 year old. What kind of life could you have?’ And he’s like, ‘I’m watching Ms. Rachel. I’m playing with my trucks.’”