Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany ‘Can’t Wait to Try Again’ After Miscarriage

Looking ahead. Kellan Lutz hinted at his future family plans one month after his wife, Brittany Lutz (née Gonzales), suffered a miscarriage.

“We can’t wait to try again when the time is right God willing,” the actor, 34, captioned a Monday, March 2, Instagram photo of condolence notes from friends. “Ecclesiastes 3:1, 3-8 NIV. I’ve had my season of mourning and now I’m ready to dance.”

The couple have had “quite the season” since moving to New York City for Kellan to film season 1 of FBI: Most Wanted, he wrote. “@brittanylynnlutz you have been unbelievable during this hard past month! So grateful for you! I wanted to give a shout out to you all for all your love and support as we lost our baby girl who became stillborn at 6.5 months,” the Legend of Hercules star added. “[Thank you] for the sweet flowers and plants! We cherish the sentiment deeply! Thanks to our families who have been there to help in any way this whole time.”

Brittany, 31, announced last month that she suffered a pregnancy loss. “Baby girl, It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months,” the California native captioned a black-and-white baby bump photo at the time. “I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will.”

The TV host went on to write, “You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven. Your mommy loves you so much.”

A week later, Brittany opened up about her choice to “remain soft” and not “shut down” during the tragedy. “Today Kel and I were walking after church and I saw this sidewalk full of hearts,” she captioned a February Instagram upload. “Instead of being numb to avoid all the things that remind me of being pregnant just two short weeks ago, I was able to see a sidewalk full of hearts as a little hug for my heart letting me know God’s got us. He’s not done writing my story.”

She and the North Dakota native tied the knot in November 2017.