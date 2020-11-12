Putting them in their place! Kelsea Ballerini had the best response to pregnancy speculation following the 2020 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 11.

When a Twitter user wondered whether the “sweet, adorable” country singer, 27, could be pregnant, the Tennessee native replied, “I’m sure you mean well, but it’s incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant. I’m not, by the way. Just carrying around my organs. But if I were, I’d want to share that in my own time when I felt ready.”

The “Miss Me More” singer concluded that people shouldn’t “judge bloat levels on the Internet.”

Ballerini attended the awards show in a floral Dolce & Gabbana gown, then performed “Hole in the Bottle” in a tuxedo jumpsuit.

The Grammy nominee and her husband, Morgan Evans, tied the knot in December 2017 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The pair had an “instant connection” when they first met, Ballerini told Access Hollywood in August.

“I’ve always loved the idea of relationships and love and all that but I wasn’t sure I wanted to do the marriage thing,” she told the outlet at the time. “My parents got divorced so I was kind of always really aware of that. As soon as I met him, he was just careful with the way that I love. And I always felt very safe loving him.”

While she and the Aussie, 35, initially said that they were “never gonna write [songs] together,” they collaborated while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was worried that I’d get in the room and be like, ‘Oh, it’s weird that I’m writing a love song about you, with you.’ Like, I just thought I’d be so in my head about it,” Ballerini exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “But we ended up starting to write together the last few months and it’s been so much fun when we’re just itching to play music, we’ll both just pick up a guitar and start writing, so that’s definitely been a good silver lining.”

She added in October that while they could potentially “do more songs together” down the line, she and Evans were “trying to keep [their] music out” of their marriage.