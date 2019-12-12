



Look at her go! Kenya Moore’s 13-month-old daughter, Brooklyn, is officially on the move.

“Taking my first steps!!! #miraclebaby #babybrooklyn,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 48, captioned a Wednesday, December 11, video of the toddler.

In the footage, the little one held onto a couch before letting go and taking a few shaky steps. Brooklyn then started crawling as the family dog followed along beside her.

The reality star and her estranged husband, Marc Daly, welcomed their baby girl in November 2018. The Bravo personality delivered her daughter early due to preeclampsia, a pregnancy condition characterized by high blood pressure. Moore wrote on Instagram at the time: “If you want to make God laugh have a plan… won’t be long now. Pray for us.”

Ten months after the little one’s arrival, the new parents called it quits. “It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly,” Moore told Us Weekly in a September statement. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Earlier this month, the Game, Get Some author opened up about how cosleeping with Brooklyn affected her and Daly’s intimacy. “The baby has changed so much in our lives,” Moore told RHOA costar Porsha Williams in a December episode of the show. “She’s in the bed all the time. He does not want me to put her in a crib. It’s been difficult. We [sleep together] when we can, but it definitely is not as often as I would like.”

The Celebrity Apprentice alum added, “It’s hard being in relationships, especially when you have a little one involved. Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad, sometimes you feel like you want to give up. … I just don’t like where we are right now.”

Moore and Daly wed in 2017 in Saint Lucia.