Khloe Kardashian Incorporates Daughter True Into Her Workout

Khloé Kardashian is proving her multitasking mom skills in a new workout video with her daughter, True.

“When the kids don’t have school,” Kardashian, 39, captioned an Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 20, showing two videos of True, 5, helping her work out. In both clips, True can be seen standing atop a sled push while Kardashian pushes the contraption across the gym.

Kardashian is decked out in all-black workout gear in the video, listening to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” while her trainer instructs her to “Keep going.”

The reality star shares True with her ex Tristan Thompson. Kardashian and Thompson also share 19-month-old son Tatum, who they welcomed via surrogate in July 2022.

The couple’s tumultuous relationship has been plagued by Thompson’s multiple cheating scandals. Yet, Kardashian remains dedicated to coparenting True and Tatum with the NBA player.

“With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it’s way harder to be nice,” Kardashian told Tmrw magazine last month. “It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’”

She continued: “I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad. And if we’re blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?”

Kardashian has been candid about balancing her health and wellness with being a mom since giving birth to True in 2018. Last year, she took her Instagram followers behind the scenes of her morning routine, which included a 5:00 a.m. workout while watching Tatum via baby monitor.

“This is how I do my rowing at — what time is it? 5:50. I watch the baby monitors and I do my hydro rowing,” she said in the video.

Fitness has always been a priority for the Strong Looks Better Naked author, who has opened up about her weight loss journey frequently over the years, from sharing a look inside her workout routine to leading her own fitness transformation series, Revenge Body.

“For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world,” she wrote in a statement in response to her viral bikini photo that was wiped from the Internet in 2021. “And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles I am told I couldn’t have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all.”