Khloe Kardashian Exercises Before 6 a.m. While Watching Son's Baby Monitor

Working on her fitness. Khloé Kardashian is sure to get in her workout, even when she’s tired and has a sleeping baby.

The Good American founder, 38, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 28, to share a glimpse of her morning routine. First, she showed her coffee being poured into a homemade mug that had 4-year-old daughter True’s name painted on it.

“Ever since school has started I feel like it is forever ground hogs [sic] day,” Kardashian wrote along with a sticker showing it was 5:10 a.m.

After some caffeine, the Kocktails With Khloé alum hit the gym. “This is how I do my rowing at — what time is it? 5:50. I watch the baby monitors and I do my hydro rowing,” she said, showing a video of her fitness machine with the baby monitor screen attached.

She added, “I’m so tired today.”

Kardashian shares True and her son, whose name has not yet been publicly revealed, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Prior to welcoming her baby boy via surrogate in July 2022, the reality star’s sisters noted her slim physique in an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. Their concern came amid the Revenge Body host’s split from Thompson, 31. The two broke up after Khloé learned of the athlete’s infidelity and paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols.

“You look very skinny. I will say that Kendall and Kylie — not that I’m trying to out them — but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny,” Kim Kardashian told Khloé in a season 2 episode of The Kardashians, referring to Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

The former X Factor cohost seemed proud of herself, putting her hand on her chest and mouthing, “What?”

“I said, ‘I think she’s a bit stressed,’” Kim, 42, added.

“And Kendall said it? The model?” Khloé asked.

After the SKKN By Kim founder confirmed Kendall, 27, was one of the siblings who reached out, Kim said, “I said, ‘You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you, she’s fine.’”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author has been candid about her weight loss journey over the years, revealing in 2020 that she dropped 60 pounds after giving birth to True.

“I’m in my weight vicinity goal — I’m around 150 — it goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s, I’m like, ‘Woo!’ It’s a dream,” she said on a Poosh livestream at the time. “We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True’s eating. … I’m like the Cookie Monster for quesadillas. But I love finger foods, and I’m not going to live a miserable life. Like, what if? You never know if tomorrow’s happening, so I would rather put more effort into the gym than the kitchen.”