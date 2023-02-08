Cozy cutie! Khloé Kardashian shared a glimpse of her and ex Tristan Thompson’s son snuggled up in a Dalmatian print onesie.

The Good American founder, 38, filmed the little one from the neck down in the Monday, February 6, clip, which she shared via her Instagram Story. As “Baby Love” by The Supremes played in the background, Kardashian’s son — whose name has not been released to the public — moved his legs slightly.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author and Thompson, 31 — who also share daughter True, 4 — welcomed their youngest child via surrogate in August 2022. News that the duo were expecting baby No. 2 broke just one month prior.

A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly at the time that the reality TV star and the athlete — who dated on and off from 2016 to 2021 — were not getting back together, despite their big news.

“[Khloé and Tristan] have not spoken since December [2021] outside of coparenting matters. … The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” the insider revealed, referring to the basketball player’s paternity scandal with Marilee Nichols, which came to light in December 2021.

The fitness instructor, 32, sued Thompson for child support the previous June, claiming that he fathered her son Theo, 14 months. A paternity test later confirmed her claim. The NBA star is also dad to son Prince, 6, whom he shared with ex Jordan Craig.

The Hulu personality, for her part, opened up about the pain she went through as a result of the scandal during the September 2022 season 2 premiere of The Kardashians.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” she explained. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”

Despite the drama leading up to her son’s birth, the California native has emphasized that she loves being a mother of two.

“I know it’s cliche, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she told Elle in August 2022. “[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”

The California native also wants Thompson to be an integral part of her children’s upbringing, regardless of her history with the power forward.

“He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life,” a source exclusively told Us of Thompson in October 2022. “He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be. When he’s there, he’s a good loving dad. He’s not there all the time though as Khloé primarily has custody.”

As for reigniting her love life amid the demands of motherhood, Kardashian is in no rush.

“Who has time for a man lol I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it,” she wrote during a Sunday, February 5, Twitter Q&A after one fan asked who she was seeing. “No but for real … No man right now … He’s in my prayers too ha!”