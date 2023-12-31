Khloé Kardashian is gushing over the love her kids — and their cousin — have for one other.

“The way they love him,” Kardashian, 39, captioned her Instagram post on Sunday, December 31, alongside a smiling face with hearts emojis.

The Kardashians star shared a clip of her holding her 17-month-old son Tatum’s hand as the two were greeted in an entry way outside by her daughter True, 5. The children’s 8-year-old cousin, Saint, was seen running to the door, wrapping Tatum in his arms and planting a kiss on his cheek.

When Saint turned to run back inside, True lifted up her brother. (Kardashian shares her two children with ex Tristan Thompson. Saint is the eldest son of Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West.)

Related: Every Glimpse Khloe Kardashian Has Shared of Her, Tristan Thompson’s Son Tatum: ... Khloé Kardashian has given fans several glimpses of her baby boy while speaking about life as a mother of two following her son’s birth. Us Weekly confirmed that the Good American cofounder and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child via surrogate in July 2022. One month later, news broke that they had welcomed […]

The video was taken during the Kardashian-Jenner family’s winter wonderland Christmas Eve celebration earlier this month, where the Good American co-founder was seen rocking a floor-length custom Galia Lahav champagne dress with spaghetti straps.

Days before the festive gathering, Khloé took to her Instagram to share the strikingly similar resemblance between Tatum and her brother, Rob Kardashian.

“He knows what he’s doing with that face #BabyRob,” Khloé captioned a series of photos with Tatum looking directly at the camera with a coy smile on his face.

Following Tatum’s July 2022 birth, Khloé had kept her youngest out of the spotlight for nearly a year but has given several glimpses of him since.

Related: See the Kardashian Kids’ Cutest Moments Through the Years Kim, Rob and Kourtney Kardashian have the cutest kids — see photos of cousins North and Saint West, Dream Kardashian and Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick!

“I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you,” she wrote via Instagram in celebration of Tatum’s first birthday in July. “God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son.”

Khloé added that she and True both “needed” the little one in their life.

“I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have,” Khloé wrote. “You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I.”

Rob, 36, has remained out of the public eye since he left Keeping Up With the Kardashians over a decade ago but made headlines when he welcomed daughter Dream, 7, with ex Blac Chyna. Khloé, for her part, has referred to herself as Dream’s “third parent” and noted that she and Dream are “particularly close.”