Khloe Kardashian can add the moniker stage mom to her ever-growing resumé. The Kardashians star, 39, celebrated her 6-year-old daughter True’s dance recital on Sunday, June 23.

The reality TV personality shared a slew of cute snaps from the performance, including one of herself smiling with True in her ballet outfit.

Another pic had True sporting a red and white baseball look for a routine during the recital. One photo featured Kardashian hugging True and her 22-month-old son, Tatum.

“My girls had their dance recital yesterday! Year 3 done 🤸🏼‍♀️🤸🏼‍♀️ I can’t believe they already have done three years of dance. Life is moving quickly,” Kardashian penned alongside the gallery via Instagram.

She added that True performed both ballet and hip-hop shows.

The Revenge Body star went on, “I am so so proud of them! They were absolutely perfect 🩷!”

Kardashian then noted that True didn’t normally wear heavy makeup on a daily basis, and their cosmetic-filled faces were done just for the special occasion of the event.

“They are beautiful just as they are. Yesterday was super special 🩷 memories for a lifetime,” she gushed.

True also whirled and twirled with several of her cousins: Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, 6, Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, 7, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, 6.

One of the photos that the Good American founder posted was a shot of the girls in their pink tutus posing with Kim, 43, while clutching gorgeous bouquets of roses.

Kardashian shares True and Tatum with ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The former couple welcomed their son via surrogate in 2022 while True was born in 2018.

Aside from being a mom to a dancing queen, Kardashian has another venture on her plate.

The E! star is set to host her own video podcast on X in the fall that will blend her “boundary-pushing sense of humor with her signature relatability to tackle dilemmas ranging from the everyday to the ever absurd,” the media company told the Hollywood Reporter on June 20.

Kardashian said in a statement, “I have a genuine curiosity about so many topics and I try to see the positive in everything. I can’t wait to explore, listen, and learn through this exciting journey. Thank you X for taking this ride with me.”