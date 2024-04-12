Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, is officially 6 years old.

“Someone’s birthday is today,” Kardashian, 39, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, April 12. “I have a 6-year-old on my hands.”

Kardashian, who had breakfast made for her daughter, asked, “Where are you, birthday girl?”

True, who appeared in other photos wearing a birthday hat, then raised her hands and smiled in the background.

Related: Caitlyn Jenner's Grandkids: Breaking Down the 'KUWTK' Alum's Big Family Caitlyn Jenner has welcomed more than 20 grandchildren over the years — and her extended family keeps on growing. Jenner became a parent in 1978 when she welcomed son Burt Jenner with then-wife Chrystie Scott, followed by daughter Cassandra Jenner two years later. The Olympian eventually split from Scott and moved on with Linda Thompson, […]

Kardashian previously shared a series of sweet photos via her Instagram Story leading up to her daughter’s big day.

“’I cannot handle True turning 6 tomorrow,” she wrote on Thursday, April 11. “What’s wrong with me? What is this liquid falling from my eyes?”

She also shared a photo of herself cradling True as a newborn in the hospital. “The day my life changed forever,” she captioned the snap.

In a separate throwback pic, her sister Kylie Jenner made an appearance. (Jenner, 26, welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018 and son Aire in 2022.)

Related: Tristan Thompson's Family Guide: His Parents, 3 Brothers and 4 Kids While Tristan Thompson‘s personal life has often raised eyebrows, the NBA player is also a devoted father, brother and son. The athlete’s late mom, Andrea Thompson, reflected on the inspiration behind her eldest son’s work ethic in a 2011 piece for the Toronto Star. “Trevor is a truck driver. I drive a school bus,” Andrea […]

“One of the most special parts about me being pregnant with True, is that I got to be pregnant with Kylie as well,” Kardashian wrote. “This was the biggest blessing!! My baby sister and I having babies together.”

The Kardashians star shared other nostalgic photos, including one featuring her sister Kim Kardashian giving her baby bump a kiss while they both wore Calvin Klein underwear. She also posted pictures from a trip to Japan with their eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner, also gushed over her “beautiful granddaughter” on Friday, writing via social media, “Words cannot express the pride and joy I feel watching you grow into the incredible young lady you are becoming.”

What Is the Most Iconic ‘Kardashians’ Moment of All Time?

Kris, 68, continued to toast True on her special day. “You are the most amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin and friend and you have the best dance moves! You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, your energy and love for life is so infectious and you spread so much love and happiness wherever you go,” she noted. “Happy birthday, our precious True! May your day be filled with love, laughter, and all the dancing your heart desires. I love you to the moon and back!”

Related: Khloe Kardashian Looks Like a Trophy in Bronze Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards A total knockout! Through the years, Khloé Kardashian has become known for her sexy style. The reality star loves to show off her curves, frequently rocking skintight dresses, form-fitting activewear and of course the best jeans. Denim is a staple in Kardashian’s wardrobe. She can’t resist a Canadian tuxedo or a classic pair of skinny […]

Khloé welcomed True with her now-ex Tristan Thompson in April 2018 shortly after the athlete, 33, was caught cheating with multiple women. The pair initially stayed together but broke up nearly one year later after Thompson kissed Kylie’s friend Jordyn Woods. Their on-off relationship continued until 2021 when Thompson was sued by Maralee Nichols for child support. (She gave birth to son Theo that December, and Thompson confirmed his paternity one month later. He also shares son Prince, 7, with ex Jordan Craig.)

Amid the paternity scandal, Khloé and Thompson secured a surrogate to help them welcome their second baby together. Son Tatum was born in July 2022.