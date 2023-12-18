Khloé Kardashian is turning son Tatum into her mini-me.

“We are never too young to start cleaning,” Kardashian, 39, captioned her Instagram video on Sunday, December 17. “My little man will know how to do it all.”

In the clip, Kardashian is seen on the ground as she wiped the floor alongside her 16-month-old, who squatted next to his mom and mirrored her action.

“Good job, Papa! Yay!” Kardashian said in the video, while her son repeated the word “Papa.” (Kardashian welcomed son Tatum via surrogate in July 2022 with ex Tristan Thompson. The pair also share daughter True, whom they welcomed in April 2018.)

The Kardashians star has been open through the years about her tidy ways. Kardashian shared a snap of the inside of her color-coordinated fridge after her mom, Kris Jenner, criticized her during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2019.

In the episode, Jenner, 68, shared that her daughter is “the most organized, cleanest, most obsessive person I know in her own home.” She also noted that it was strange for Kardashian to crawl on her hands and knees cleaning every scuff off her black floors and declared that a minor mark on a wall was giving her daughter “unnecessary anxiety.”

Despite Jenner expressing her concerns, Kardashian owned her clean habits.

“If somebody says I’m crazy, I’m meticulous, I’m clean, neurotic, thank you,” she said during the episode. “I just don’t know why this really matters. They have TV shows called Hoarders, they don’t have TV shows called Cleaners.”

In 2016, Kardashian revealed that she cleans her sheets every two days while the internet suggested swapping them out once a week.

“You dolls know I’m insane with keeping my house in order, but I always thought everyone else was as much of a neat freak as me!” she wrote via her former website khloewithak.com. “I looked up what the Internet recommends and found out that maybe I’m just a little bit more fanatical about being clean than I thought.”

She continued: “Obviously, if I’m not in town or not sleeping in my bed I’ll wait a little, but the sheets definitely go in the wash every time after a spray tan.”

In the post, she also shared that she only uses towels “once before a wash” and she makes sure to “always bleach them.” Kardashian explained she gets new pillows “every 6 months” and sends her duvets to the dry cleaners “once a year.”