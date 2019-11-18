



Neat freak! Khloé Kardashian is clean and organized and she’s proud of it.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, was criticized for her ultra clean habits by her mom, Kris Jenner, during the Sunday, November 17 episode of KUWTK, but the Good American designer isn’t about to let a little critique pressure her into changing her ways. If anything, the star is doubling down.

As KUWTK aired on Sunday, Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to repost a series of updates from The Home Edit — a home-organizing company the Revenge Body host used in June when she was looking to declutter her California home.

The Nashville-based business, which was founded by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, revamped Kardashian’s kitchen earlier this year and gave her refrigerator a color-coordinated makeover that thrilled her to no end. The E! personality shared a photo of the inside of her hyper-organized kitchen appliance and wrote, “No better feeling or visual.”

The reality star also deemed the founders of The Home Edit, “the only people who get me.”

Kardashian’s Instagram updates came as Jenner, 64, told the KUWTK cameras her daughter is “the most organized, cleanest, most obsessive person I know in her own home.”

The family matriarch also noted that it was strange for the Kocktails With Khloé alum to be crawling around on her hands and knees cleaning every scuff out of her black floors and declared that a minor mark on a wall was giving Kardashian “unnecessary anxiety.”

When referencing the mark later on her Instagram Stories, Kardashian directed her commentary directly at the ladies behind The Home Edit. “I almost moved but then I thought about all the work you guys have done and I just decided to repaint the walls LOL,” she wrote.

Kardashian owned her anal ways on the episode, even as Jenner expressed concern. “If somebody says I’m crazy, I’m meticulous, I’m clean, neurotic, thank you. I just don’t know why this really matters,” she told the cameras. “They have TV shows called Hoarders, they don’t have TV shows called Cleaners.”

The desire for cleanliness and neatness is nothing new for Kardashian. When The Home Edit first organized her home, she was quick to praise the company and the gals behind it. “I love @thehomeedit!!!” she wrote on Instagram Stories at the time, which sharing snapshots of her orderly kitchen. “Please, anyone from the team move in with me.”