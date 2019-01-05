Khloe Kardashian Having More Kids 'Would Make Me Feel Even More Complete

She’s definitely given it some thought! Khloé Kardashian opened up about whether she wants to have more children, and all signs pointed to yes.

A fan asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, on Twitter on Friday, January 4: “Are you thinking about having another baby?”

Kardashian’s answer was a bit all over the place but hinted at where her mind is. “Goodness I don’t know! I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her!” she replied, referring to daughter True, 8 months, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know.”

The reality star concluded by leaving the matter up to fate. “I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me,” she tweeted.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in December that Kardashian and Thompson, 27, “are trying for another baby.”

“She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying,” a source told Us at the time. “Khloé loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling.”

The NBA player and the Good American founder weathered a cheating scandal in April when she was nine months pregnant with True. However, according to the insider, “nothing will stop” her from expanding the couple’s family.

The pair appeared strong while celebrating New Year’s Eve together, cohosting a party at Cleveland’s Rumor Bar & Lounge. They left 2018 behind with an intimate kiss at midnight, which she documented on her Instagram Story.

Thompson proved he and Kardashian can still bring the heat when he dropped a flirty comment on a sexy Instagram photo of his girlfriend on Tuesday, January 1: “True’s mommy fine as hell.”

