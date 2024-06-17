Jazz Charton gushed over husband Kieran Culkin‘s devotion to their kids while hinting at his complicated relationship with his own father.

Charton, 36, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 17, to share a Father’s Day post, which read, “Happy Father’s Day to this DADDY. Considering he didn’t grow up with a good example of what a dad is he’s really quite good at it.”

The social media upload included several photos of Culkin, 41, with his and Charton’s kids: daughter Kinsey, 4, and son Wilder, 2. Charton appeared to edit the caption on the post after it originally addressed issues with her dad, as well.

“Happy Father’s Day to this DADDY. Neither of us grew up with a dad so we don’t have much of a frame of reference but I think he’s really quite good at it,” the original post stated.

Kieran isn’t the only member of his family on the outs with his father, Kit Culkin. The Culkin family has been in Hollywood ever since Macaulay Culkin scored his breakout role as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone. Macaulay’s siblings — including Kieran, Rory Culkin, Quinn Culkin and Christian Culkin — played younger versions of each other’s characters in various movies on the road to their personal successes.

Off screen, however, Macaulay, 43, ended up suing his mother, Patricia Brentrup, and father at age 15 to remove them as his legal guardians. He chose to hire an executor for his finances — his family’s accountant — until he turned 18.

Macaulay discussed his complicated relationship with Father’s Day earlier this month. (The actor shares sons Dakota, 2, and Carson, 17 months, with Brenda Song.)

“If you know a little about me then you’d know I’ve had a complicated relationship with Father’s Day in the past,” Macaulay wrote via Instagram, seemingly referencing his estrangement from his father. “But since becoming a papa myself I’ve decided to reinvent the wheel. Other than getting an hour or two of extra sleep I try to make the day a celebration of my boys more than me. After all, they are the ones who made me a father (no offense to Brenda).”

He added: “In our house Father’s Day isn’t held in as high regard as birthdays or Christmas but it does mop the floor of such holidays as St. Patrick’s day, Valentine’s Day, and the 4th of July. I try to do fun things for the boys on Father’s Day. It’s a special day.”

Song gushed over Macaulay on Sunday with her own tribute, writing, Happy Father’s Day to the best papa in the world @culkamania ! The papa who goes above and beyond everyday, who is willing to do (or wear) literally anything to just get a smile from one of his boys. Even though you don’t think it- we see all that you do everyday. All the big things but especially the little things. Thank you for always being our pack mule, our chef, garbage man, and doing all the things that keep this crazy train moving. I could not have wished up a better partner to raise our kiddos with or a better role model for them to look up to. We love you.”

Meanwhile, Kieran raised eyebrows earlier this year when he took a dig at his dad at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

“She’s just an absolutely wonderful woman who took on raising seven kids in a studio apartment by herself,” Kieran said to reporters in January after winning an award for his role on Succession. “There was a guy there — he didn’t do anything.”